Brazos County Commissioners Issue Proclamation For Twin City Mission’s 60th Anniversary

The 60th anniversary of Twin City Mission was the subject of a proclamation at Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting.

The proclamation was read by county judge Duane Peters.

Accepting the proclamation was Twin City CEO Dorothy Nevill.

A 60th anniversary fundraising event is taking place the evening of August 12th at the Brazos County Expo.

A 60th anniversary fundraising event called the "Groovy Gala" is taking place the evening of August 12th at the Brazos County Expo.

Comments from the July 25, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.