Brazos County Commissioners Issue Proclamation For September’s Suicide Awareness Prevention Month

September’s designation as suicide awareness prevention month was recognized with a proclamation during the Brazos County commission’s August 16 meeting.

The proclamation, read by county judge Duane Peters, included activities taking place at Texas A&M that includes an awareness event Wednesday, September 7, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rudder Plaza.

Commissioners were also reminded by general counsel Bruce Erratt about the new 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline number.

Commissioner Steve Aldrich also noted that suicide rates among veterans “are significantly out of proportion with the rest of our population”.

Click HERE to read and download the proclamation that was issued during the August 16, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, Bruce Erratt, and Steve Aldrich: