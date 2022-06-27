Brazos County Commissioners Hear More Comments About Elections Office Operations During The May Primary Runoff

A continuing subject for Brazos County commissioners is the operation of the elections office.

The chairwoman of the Brazos County Democratic Party, Amy Alge, asked commissioners last week to provide more promotion of voting center locations beyond the county’s brazosvotes.org website.

Alge asked commissioners to contact utility companies to allow the county to add an insert to future bills.

Alge, who said she hit the ground running in the volunteer position in January, explained that she was not aware that county party chairs had a say in the location of voting centers until the primary runoff election.

Her comments came the week before county commissioners are scheduled during their June 28 meeting to consider voting locations for the November general election, both for early voting and on election day.

Click HERE for the list of proposed early voting locations for the November, 2022 general election.

Click HERE for the list of proposed locations for the November general election on election day.

Click below for comments from Amy Alge during the June 21, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.