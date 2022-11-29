Brazos County Commissioners Have A Moment Of Silence For Former Commissioner And Bryan City Councilman

Tuesday morning’s Brazos County commission meeting included county judge Duane Peters honoring former commissioner and Bryan city councilman Kenny Mallard, who died November 17.

Peters asked for a moment of silence to remember Mallard and his family.

Mallard, a Bryan native and Bryan High graduate who with his father owned an insurance agency, served as precinct three county commissioner from 2003 through 2016.

Mallard was on the Bryan council between 1993 and 2001. During that time Mallard also served two terms as mayor pro tem.

His volunteer service included being a Bryan police reserve officer for 36 years, followed by another eight years as a reserve officer for Brazos County.

A memorial service for Kenny Mallard, who was 72, is Tuesday at 2 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station.

Click below for comments and the moment of silence during the November 29, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.