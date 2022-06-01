After two public speakers at Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting criticized one voting center not being open for last week’s primary runoff election, commissioners decide to schedule a workshop meeting on the future use of Galilee Baptist Church.

The speakers were Ann Boney of the local NAACP and a candidate in last week’s runoff, Wanda Watson.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock told WTAW News that the church is not normally a voting center for primary runoffs.

Boney and Watson told commissioners that voters were directed to Bryan Ballroom, which they said was inaccessible due to road construction. Hancock told WTAW News the construction was completed by election day.

By state law, commissioners were not allowed to respond to comments from Boney and Watson.

But at the end of the meeting, commissioner Irma Cauley called for a workshop, which was supported by commissioner Nancy Berry.

Click below for comments from the May 31, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting and WTAW’s Bill Oliver’s interview with Trudy Hancock.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners get complaints about a voting center that was not used during last week's primary runoff election” on Spreaker.