Brazos County Commissioners Get An Update From The Committee Researching Whether To Create Specialty Criminal Courts

A 14 member committee is on track to present recommendations about establishing specialty criminal courts in Brazos County for veterans and/or those with mental health issues.

Committee chairman Bentley Nettles told county commissioners during their April 4 meeting that he expects member reports in two weeks, followed by a final product on May 1.

Nettles says information that is being collected includes the operation of veterans courts in Montgomery, Bell, and Hays counties.

Nettles says state law provides four options…commissioners can do nothing, or provide specialty services in existing local courts, or establish the local specialty court, or participate in a regional court.

