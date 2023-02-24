Brazos County Commissioners Create A Committee To Study Future Locations Of Voting Centers

Brazos County commissioners approve the creation of a 13 member committee to consider locations of future voting centers.

Following the unanimous vote at the commission’s February 21 meeting, which followed no discussion, a citizen asked commissioners to consider a voting center in west Bryan to serve Hispanic voters.

Fred Medina said Santa Teresa Church is the same distance from the elections office as the center at Galilee Baptist church that serves Black voters.

The committee followed opposition last year to moving the voting center at the memorial student center during early voting for the general election.

The composition of the committee includes representatives of the Hispanic Forum, the local NAACP, Texas A&M student affairs, and the Brazos County Republican and Democratic parties. The committee also has city and school district representatives from Bryan and College Station and four Brazos County government officials.

