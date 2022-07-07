Brazos County Commissioners Considering Adding 27 More Positions And Pay Raises In FY 2023 Budget

Brazos County commissioners have finished one month of workshop meetings towards developing their fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget.

That includes the possibility of adding 27 more county employees at a cost of $2.7 million dollars. Add proposed pay raises for current employees, that brings the additional payroll cost for Brazos County to more than $4 million.

During a Wednesday morning budget workshop, there was a discussion about some of the proposed 12 additions to the the sheriff’s office.

The proposed budget includes adding four more patrol deputies. Chief deputy for law enforcement Paul Martinez said they are in the process of filling their lone patrol vacancy and explained to commissioners the need to add a fourth deputy to each of their four patrol shifts.

Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford supported four more patrol deputies. County judge Duane Peters and commissioner Nancy Berry supported two more patrol deputies. Commissioner Irma Cauley was not present at Wednesday morning’s workshop.

Lt. Garrett House, who is the training coordinator for the sheriff’s office, explained the need for another jail booking officer while the department has three vacancies in that area.

The discussion also referenced 21 current vacant positions at the Brazos County jail.

Also in the proposed FY 2023 Brazos County budget for the sheriff’s office, is a compliance officer and two crisis prevention officers for the jail, another deputy for courthouse security, a support service deputy, a background supervisor, and a civilian supervisor.

Commissioners also asked for more information about the district attorney’s office proposal to add two positions. First assistant DA Brian Baker provided more information about adding a fourth prosecutor to handle juvenile cases and staffing a proposed pre-trial diversion program.

Commissioners are also considering adding $314,000 dollars to pay for three positions in the district attorney’s office that were previously covered by grant money.

other proposed staff additions include a grant writer for the auditor’s office and adding staff to family court, information technology, the county clerk, emergency management, and the precinct three justice of the peace office.

There was also discussion about pay raises. Commissioners are declining a proposed seven and a half percent cost of living and a merit raise of up to one percent. Commissioners are also considering raising pay of constables and justices of the peace to match what county commissioners make. The commission salaries of $87,912 would represent a raise for constables and JP’s of more than $6,000 dollars.

Click HERE to read and download a summary of proposed staff additions and pay adjustments that were discussed during the Brazos County commission’s July 6, 2022 morning budget workshop.

Click below for comments from the Brazos County commission’s July 6, 2022 morning budget workshop.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners considering the addition of 27 employees and pay raises in the FY 2023 budget” on Spreaker.