Brazos County Commissioners Award Construction Contract For New Precinct 1 Constable & J.P. Building And Reject Bulletproof Shield Bids As Requested By Precinct 2 Constable

Brazos County commissioners award a $1.8 million dollar construction contract for a new precinct one justice of the peace and constable building in south College Station.

Commissioners, who awarded the contract last Tuesday, announced this Tuesday that construction will start July 5 instead of July 1.

The 5,400 square foot building will be located off Fitch between Victoria and Barron Cut Off Road.

Weather permitting, construction is expected to be completed in six months.

Click HERE for background information about the new Brazos County precinct one constable and J.P. building.

Also at last week’s meeting, commissioners approved precinct two constable Donald Lampo’s request to reject bids to purchase bulletproof shields. Lampo said that will allow him to apply for outside funding for three shields to be used when dealing with an active attacker.

Click below for comments from Donald Lampo during the June 21, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.