Brazos County Commissioners Asked Again To Spend Federal Pandemic Grant Money To Extend Broadband Service

Brazos County commissioners are asked again to spend federal pandemic grant money on bringing internet service to rural areas.

During the commission’s March 29 meeting, the owner of Brazos Wi-Fi says he submitted applications in February to spend $270,000 dollars in grant money to provide internet to Still Creek Academy, K-O-R private school, and 230 nearby parcels.

Because Jim Bouse spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, state law did not allow commissioners to respond.

County commissioners were told by consultants last October than 91 percent of residents have access to high speed broadband.

Commissioners have until the end of 2024 to spend more than $44 million dollars in federal pandemic money.

