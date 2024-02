Brazos County commissioners are introduced to a new extension agent.

The district extension administrator, Eric Zimmerman, introduced Lora Jorgensen-Tjornehoj as the “Better Living For Texans” agent.

Jorgensen-Tjornehoj, who previously worked in Harris and Montgomery Counties, follows Katie McGill who held the position for three years.

Click below to hear comments from the January 30, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.