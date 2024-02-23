Brazos County Commissioners Approved A Property Tax Refund Of Nearly $60,000 Dollars

A Bryan hotel overpaid its property taxes by nearly $60,000 dollars.

Brazos County commissioners at its February 20th meeting approved a refund for the owners of the Stella Hotel.

Tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe says their office investigated the overpayment of $59,783.93. That included checking if the overage was supposed to be applied to another property and if there was a valuation change.

After the payment was posted, Roe says her office contacted the property owner about the overpayment and that state law requires the property owner to request the refund.

Click HERE to read and download Brazos County documents regarding the property tax refund to the Stella Hotel.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners approve a property tax refund of nearly $60,000 dollars” on Spreaker.