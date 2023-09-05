Brazos County Commissioners Approve Pay Raises For Elected Officials

September 5, 2023 Bill Oliver

Brazos County commissioners approved pay raises Tuesday for 18 elected officials.

With no discussion, the unanimous vote shares a total of $81,481 dollars.

The largest raise goes to the sheriff at almost $6,400 dollars.

The county judge and the county attorney gets a raise of just over $5,000 dollars.

The raises for the county treasurer and tax assessor-collector are just over $4,000 dollars.

12 other elected officials, including the four county commissioners, received raises of just under $4,000 dollars.

The raise for the judge of county court at law #2 is $442 dollars.

No raise was given to the judge of county court at law number #1, whose salary is the highest at just over $193,000 dollars.

County commissioners do not set the salaries of the district judges and the district attorney. But there is a county stipend to state salaries.

As for the remaining county employees, commissioners have not taken final action on next year’s pay raises. The proposed budget calls for a four and a half percent cost of living adjustment and a one and a half percent merit pool. The proposal also calls for raising pay for an unidentified number of department heads by a combined $37,606 and an additional $359,210 for “position reclassifications, deletions, and salary increases and decreases.

Click HERE to read and download a list of fiscal year 2024 salaries for Brazos County elected officials from a Brazos County document.

Screen shot from a Brazos County document.
Screen shot from a Brazos County document.