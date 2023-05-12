Brazos County Commissioners Approve $37 Million In Long Term Debt

Brazos County commissioners unanimously approve borrowing more than $37 million dollars for a variety of projects.

Tuesday’s vote came after the county’s financial adviser and bond attorney secured interest rates of approximately 3.5 percent.

Financial adviser Dennis Waley also reported the interest rate reflected the county’s bond rating improved from a “double A” to a “double A plus”.

Almost $28 million dollars in bonds will be spent on road and bridge projects.

Another $9 million in certificates of obligation will be spent on five building projects that includes the former Bryan ISD administration building, the courthouse, the county administration building, the county’s 9-1-1 and emergency operations center, and adding to the sheriff’s department a central receiving and storage facility.

Information related to the bonds is available.

Information related to the certificates of obligation is available.

Comments from the May 9, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting from Dennis Waley, county judge Duane Peters, and county commissioner Steve Aldrich are available.

