Brazos County Commissioner Issues Reminder To Consider Holiday Donations

Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included accepting a $500 dollar cash donation to buy Christmas presents for children being cared for by the department of family and protective services.

Commissioner Irma Cauley, who is a member of Brazos County’s child welfare board, said many who normally contribute to holiday toy drives are unable this year due to the pandemic.

Cauley quoted the bible verse that’s its better to give than to receive in her request to make a contribution this holiday season.

