Brazos County Commission Workshop On Proposed Criminal Court For Veterans Won’t Take Place Before The End Of The Year

A request by two Brazos County commissioners to hold a workshop before the end of the year related to a proposed specialty criminal court for veterans is not going to happen.

The declaration by county judge Duane Peters during the December 20th meeting followed comments from commissioner Russ Ford that he was expecting the workshop to take place following their December 28th meeting.

Peters was questioned by commissioner Steve Aldrich, who supported holding next week’s workshop with the participation of a veterans court organizer from Waco.

Ford and commissioner Irma Cauley wanted a workshop before they leave the elected body at the end of the month.

The agenda for the commission’s December 28th meeting includes “Discussion and take possible action on a Brazos County Mental Health Court.”

