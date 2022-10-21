Brazos County Commission Tables Action On Bringing Back A Burn Ban

Brazos County commissioners table action this week to bring back a burn ban outside of city limits.

That is after deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware said none of the recent wildfires were started by controlled burns that got out of hand.

Ware said one fire started by sparks from a tire blowout and another from sparks coming from an electrical fence.

Ware said two of the county’s four volunteer fire chiefs wanted a ban, one did not, and the other supported either direction.

