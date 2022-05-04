Brazos County Commission Reaction To Receiving New Property Valuation Notices

The end of Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting was spent talking about receiving new property valuation notices.

Commissioner Russ Ford opened the comments by saying “I warn anyone anybody that hasn’t opened theirs yet that’s on blood pressure medication that you take your medication.”

Ford then called on the commission to make “a significant cut in the tax rate to offset that higher appraisal.”

Commissioner Irma Cauley told Ford “the problem is they (property owners) don’t see it, although we know what we have done and are trying to do.”

Commissioner Steve Aldrich reminded his colleagues about the state law restricting how much revenue governing bodies can seek from the owners of existing properties without holding an election.

