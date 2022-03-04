Brazos County Commission Raises Rental Rates For Some Brazos Center Rooms For The First Time Since 2017

Rental rates at the Brazos Center are changing for the first time since 2017.

County commissioners unanimously agreed at Tuesday’s meeting to the recommendation by the center’s director, who said in a memo that the old rates did not cover the increased cost of liability insurance.

The $50 dollar increase applies to rent a classroom that seats up to 40 and a larger room that seats as many as 125.

Click HERE to read and download a memo from the Brazos Center director to county commissioners.

Click below for comments during the March 1, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting from county judge Duane Peters and commissioners Irma Cauley and Nancy Berry.