Brazos County Commission Continues Burn Ban Outside Of City Limits

Brazos County commissioners on Tuesday discussed but left in place a burn ban outside of city limits.

County judge Duane Peters told commissioner Russ Ford that they will discuss the ban at next Tuesday’s meeting.

Peters also said he had the authority to cancel the ban if there is “sufficient rain” before the next meeting.

This week’s discussion took place as some surrounding counties dropped burn bans.

