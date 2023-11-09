Brazos County Commission Buys Land To Build A Future Storage Facility

Brazos County commissioners agree to buy land south of downtown Bryan and west of Midtown Park.

Following Tuesday’s unanimous vote following no discussion, county judge Duane Peters told WTAW News that they sought land close to the courthouse to build a climate controlled storage facility to store county records and election equipment.

Six and a half acres off of Finfeather Road and south of Turkey Creek Road is located at 718 Ashford Hills Drive.

The purchase price, $850,000 dollars, is ten times above the appraisal district’s value of $84,559.

Peters says finalizing the sale is contingent on the results of a county appraisal.

The source of paying for the land is the county’s contingency fund.

Click HERE to read and download the contract that was approved at the November 7, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click HERE to read and download information about the property from the Brazos Central Appraisal district.

