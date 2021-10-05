Brazos County Commission Begins Redistricting Process

Boundaries will be changing among Brazos County’s four commission districts due to population changes the last ten years.

Click HERE to read and download the report from the Brazos County commission’s consultant on redistricting.

The commission’s consultant reported each of the four precincts has a population of 58,462.

The consultant reported 2020 census numbers showed the following population changes:

Precinct 1 population increased by 18.99% to 69,562

Precinct 2 population increased by 4.42% to 61,049

Precinct 3 population decreased by -11.80% to 51,561

Precinct 4 population decreased by -11.61% to 51,677

During the commission’s October 5th meeting, approval was given to adopt guidelines for persons submitting specific redistricting proposals and the adopting criteria that will be used in the redistricting process.

Click HERE to read and download the guidelines for persons submitting specific redistricting proposals.

Click HERE to read and download the adopting criteria that will be used in the Brazos County commission precinct redistricting process.

During the commission’s September 30 meeting, the consultant set the first workshop to draw possible boundaries on October 18, followed by a public hearing at a date to be determined, followed by a second workshop to continue drawing boundaries on October 28, and commissioners considering final adoption November 2.

The deadline to finalize boundaries is November 12. Counties were given less time this year because census numbers that were supposed to be available in April were not provided until August.

County judge Duane Peters says those who have an opinion about the proposed congressional boundaries have to contact state lawmakers.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.