Brazos County Commission Approves A “Tolling Agreement” That Does Not Involve Toll Roads

Brazos County commissioners approve a legal document that pauses the clock on the possibility of filing a lawsuit over a construction project at the juvenile detention center.

The commission’s general counsel, Bruce Erratt, shared in general terms how a “tolling agreement” applied to the project.

Erratt said the tolling agreement has nothing to do with toll roads.

The tolling agreement says Brazos County may have claims against as many as three companies regarding various design and construction issues involving the juvenile detention center’s mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems.

Click HERE to read and download the tolling agreement that was approved at the January 23, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Bruce Erratt during the January 23, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.