Brazos Central Appraisal District’s New Chief Appraiser Preparing For Mailing Valuation Notices

On the eve of the Brazos Central Appraisal District mailing new valuation notices, WTAW News learns there is a new chief appraiser.

Without any fanfare, Mark Price retired last December and chief deputy Dana Horton was promoted.

Horton, who joined BCAD in September 1990, has worked in every department except mapping. And she was chief deputy for more than six years before her promotion on January 1.

Horton says they started preparing Brazos County residential and commercial valuation notices last Wednesday, with plans to get them in the mail this Friday.

