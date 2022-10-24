Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville

The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning.

According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.

Deputies responded a 9-1-1 call from someone reporting a person going into the lake to retrieve a jet ski after noticing it had become unanchored.

In addition to the sheriff’s office and game wardens, the search also involved Burleson St. Joseph EMS, AIRMED helicopter, and the Somerville, Birch Creek, and Rocky Creek volunteer fire departments.