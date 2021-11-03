Braves Clinch World Series Over Astros

For the first time in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions.

Jorge Soler walloped a three-run homer and Max Fried tossed six stellar innings as Atlanta blanked the Houston Astros Tuesday, 7-0 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

For his efforts, Soler was named World Series MVP.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Houston, which saw its bid for a second title come to an end.

Shortstop Carlos Correa went 1-for-4 at the plate in what could have been his last game as an Astro.

In seven years in Houston, Correa has helped led the team to six postseason berths, including a World Series Championship in 2017.