Brady Announces Return

Tom Brady is back.

Just weeks after announcing his retirement, the seven-time Super Bowl champion says he will be returning for a 23rd season.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Brady, who turns 45 in August, threw for a career-high 5300 yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.