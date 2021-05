The NFL has released its Week 1 match-ups for the 2021 season.

The Dallas Cowboys will play in the first game of the year, Thursday, September 9th on the road against the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans kick-off their slate on Sunday, September 12 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

Full schedules will be released tonight at 7 o’clock.