Borzello: Texas A&M Men’s Hoops Star Miller Enters Transfer Portal

ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello reports that Texas A&M forward Emmanuel Miller has entered the transfer portal.

Texas A&M forward Emanuel Miller is transferring, sources told ESPN. Averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds this season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 16, 2021

Miller, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Canada, is coming off a career season in which he led the team in scoring (16.2 points/game) and rebounding (8.2 rebs/game).

Borzello also reports that Aggie redshirt freshman shooting guard Cashius McNeilly has entered the portal.

A heralded recruit in the 2019 signing class, McNeilly opted out of the 2020-21 season with the intent on returning to play for the Aggies this upcoming year.

His uncle, Jaimie McNeilly, is the Associate Head Coach for Texas A&M.