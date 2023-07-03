Bond Revocation Sends A Former Texas A&M Football Player Back To Jail

For the second time in seven months, former Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Dumas is in the Brazos County jail.

It is the second time a judge agreed with prosecutors that Dumas violated conditions of his bond on three charges.

Dumas is awaiting trials on a felony charge of continuous violence against the family in May 2020 and misdemeanor charges of family violence assault and violating a protection order.

Prosecutors state in court documents that Dumas “failed to abide by his conditions of bond related to the safety of the victim and the safety of the community. Specifically, by failing to report to the bond supervision office as directed; failing to call in for drug testing as required; failing to report for drug and alcohol testing; testing positive for drug and/or alcohol not complying with the GPS monitor requirements.”