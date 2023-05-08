Bond Issues Pass In Two Rural Brazos Valley School District Elections

Voters in two rural Brazos Valley school districts approve bond issues.

In both districts, turnout was fewer than 500.

In Franklin, two propositions passed by a margin of more than three to one. The combined $28.5 million dollars will be spent…among other things…on building and safety additions at Franklin’s high school, middle school, and elementary school, along with new buses, and new computers.

In Centerville, 342 voters approved a $25 million dollar bond which will add a building to bring all campuses under one roof and add safety and security updates.

Turnout was also under 500 as voters in the Anderson-Shiro school district defeated a $44.5 million dollar bond issue. 263 voters said no and 195 voters said yes to building a new pre-K through fifth grade building, turn the current elementary into a junior high campus, and convert the current secondary building for high school students only.