Bond Is Increased For A College Station Man Awaiting Nine Criminal Trials In Brazos County District Court

A College Station man who is awaiting nine criminal trials in Brazos County district court totaling 14 charges is back in jail.

That’s after a judge agreed to the district attorney’s office request to raise bonds from $189,000 to $205,000 dollars.

19 year old Jeremiah McGruder is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana last May when his vehicle struck a pedestrian.

He is also charged with two vehicle burglaries, two weapons cases, evading arrest, and multiple drug charges.

McGruder is also being held on a $100,000 dollar bond on a Harris County charge of armed robbery.