Bond Is Increased For A College Station Man Awaiting Nine Criminal Trials In Brazos County District Court

February 24, 2022 Bill Oliver
Photo of the entrance to the Brazos County courthouse.

Photo of Jeremiah McGruder from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A College Station man who is awaiting nine criminal trials in Brazos County district court totaling 14 charges is back in jail.

That’s after a judge agreed to the district attorney’s office request to raise bonds from $189,000 to $205,000 dollars.

19 year old Jeremiah McGruder is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana last May when his vehicle struck a pedestrian.

He is also charged with two vehicle burglaries, two weapons cases, evading arrest, and multiple drug charges.

McGruder is also being held on a $100,000 dollar bond on a Harris County charge of armed robbery.