Bombers Take a 3-1 Victory Over the Cane Cutters in a Pitching Duel

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Acadiana, Louisiana (July 18, 2022)- The Bombers win a pitching battle in Acadiana, taking a 3-1 Victory over the Cane Cutters to cap off their 3-game road trip after losing the last two.

Bombers’ Chandler Benson and Christian Clack had 10 combined strikes through 8.2 innings and Trent Thompkins put the game away in a two-out bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the 9th for the Brazos Valley.

Benson handled the first six innings for the Bombers, only facing three batters in four of those innings. Benson finished his scoreless six with four strikeouts, four hits, and two walks allowed. Clack finished his 2.2 inning outing with six walks, six strikeouts, a hit, and the only allowed Cane Cutter score of the game.

Acadiana saw five pitchers take the mound, collectively allowing six hits, four walks, and nine strikeouts.

The first run of the ballgame came in the top of the 5th inning. A walk and a pair of singles from Grant Wyatt and Brandon Bishop loaded the bases for the Bombers and put them in a great position to deal some damage. A Jackson Cobb RBI walk brought home Riley Bender from 3rd to break up the monotony and give the Bombers a 1-0 lead.

Kyle Atkinson and Riley Bender scored in the top of the 9th to give the Brazos Valley two valuable insurance runs. Both scored in a wild series of events, Atkinson stole home off a wild pitch from Nicholas Judice and a throwing error back to Judice at home plate allowed Bender to round 3rd and score as well.

Things got interesting in the last two outs of the game as a pair of walks and a single from pinch hitter Jarett McDonald loaded the bases for Acadiana. Clack walked in the only score of the game for the Cane Cutters but Thompkins was able to come to seal the deal, collecting the crucial final out, for the Bombers.

After finishing their road series 1-2, the Bombers are eager to return home tomorrow night, July 19th, to face the Victoria Generals for a two-game home series!