The Brazos Valley Bombers saw their six-game win streak come to an end Thursday night, falling to the Seguin River Monsters, 6-1.

Texas A&M right-hander and A&M Consolidated product Jack Hamilton took the loss in his summer debut, allowing three runs, two earned, in two innings of work.

The guys will have Friday off before returning home Saturday to host the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7:05 p.m. at Edible Field.