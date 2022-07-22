Bombers Score Four in the 11th to take an 8-6 Victory over Seguin in a Late Night Shootout

Seguin, Texas (July 21, 2022)- After 11 innings and four hours of baseball, the Bombers take an 8-6 victory over the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday night off 12 hits. Southeast Missouri State University’s Wyatt Grant was the star of the show for the Bombers, finishing 3 for 5 at the plate with four runs batted in.

Seguin administered most of their damage in the bottom of the 4th inning, scoring three runs off five hits. An atypically wild pitch from Bombers’ starter Jack Hamilton brought the first River Monsters’ run home. A pair of RBI singles later in the inning from Rey Mendoza and Victor Jimenez made it a 3-run ballgame.

Hamilton had a lackluster night on the mound, finishing with two strikeouts, one walk, and seven hits allowed in five innings.

Brazos Valley’s Steven Grimes, in his 2nd appearance on the mound, and position pitcher, Mike Adair, pitched three scoreless innings to give the Bombers their chance to tie it in the 9th and send the ballgame into overtime. Grimes had one hit, walk, and K through seven batters.

Down by two, the Bombers came to life in the top of 9th to tie the ballgame and send it into extra innings for the 2nd night in a row. With two outs and the bases loaded, Wyatt Grant recorded his 3rd hit of the game to score Cody Oliphant and Mike Adair

In the 10th inning, both sides went blow for blow, scoring one apiece. Oliphant recorded his 1st hit of the game to score Kyle Atkinson in the top of the inning. Jimmy DeLeon followed suit in the bottom of the 10th for Seguin with an RBI single of his own to send the game deeper into extra innings.

The Bombers scored four in the top of the 11th to blow the doors off the game. Grant had his 3rd RBI at-bat of the game, a walk with the bases loaded to score Adair. Three Bombers, Jackson Cobb, Tyner Hughes, and Wyatt Grant, all scored off past balls.

With position pitcher Mike Adair still on the mound, the Bombers’ held Seguin to two runs in the bottom of the 11th and took an exhilarating 8-6 victory! In his first appearance on the mound, Adair finished his four innings with five allowed hits, ZERO WALKS, and a team-high three strikeouts!

The Bombers have a day off before returning to Edible Field to face the Generals, who lost 12-2 to the Rougarou tonight, for the last time this season on Saturday night!