Bombers Score Eight in the First Three Innings, Throttling the River Monsters 14-4

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Seguin, Texas (July 14, 2022)- The (21-10) Bombers traveled to Seguin and lit up the scoreboard against the (8-22) River Monsters. The Brazos Valley had their highest scoring game since June 8th off nine hits and 13 walks, taking a 14-4 Victory over the last place River Monsters.

For the Bombers, shortstop Jackson Cobb, a Kansas baseball commit, DH Brayden Evans of Wharton County, and 2nd baseman Ben Harmon of Seminole State all had tremendous nights at the plate, combining for eight hits and six Bomber runs. Cobb finished 3-3, with two runs, two RBIs, and two walks. Evans was 3-5 at the plate, with one scored run, an RBI, and a walk taken. Harmon had his best offensive performance of the season, finishing 2-4 at-bat with a walk, three earned runs, and three RBIs!

After loading the bases off two walks and a hit-by-pitch, the Brazos Valley took a 5-0 lead in the top of the 2nd off a trio of RBI hit and a wild pitch that allowed Kyle Atkinson to score from 3rd. The three RBIs in the inning came in the form of a two-run RBI double from Jackson Cobb, a sacrifice fly from Riley Bender, and another RBI double from Brayden Evans.

The Bombers extended their lead to eight in the 3rd inning. Harmon reached home off an error by the Seguin pitcher Ziegen Farley. A wild pitch by Farley brought home Texas A&M’ Brandon Bishop and a Kameron Weil fielder’s choice grounder scored JC Barry for the Bombers’ 3rd run of the inning.

Seguin managed to score two in the bottom of the 3rd, cutting the Bombers’ lead to six, off a pair of RBIs. After two scoreless innings, Seguins’ Skylar Trevino recorded his first home run of the season, a two-run shot over the right field fence to make it an 8-4 ballgame.

The Bombers were able to capitalize off another bases-loaded opportunity in the 8th, scoring another four to grow their lead back to eight. Those four runs came off pair of past balls, a run walked in, and another RBI single from Ben Harmon.

With a position pitcher on the mound for Seguin in the 9th, the Bombers scored their 13th and 14th runs of the ballgame just for some extra insurance! Both run scored from Harmon’s 3rd RBI hit of the game!

Jack Hamilton, who saw the first five innings for the Bombers, took the win. Hamilton finished with three strikeouts and two allowed runs off seven Seguin hits.

After this 14-4 blowout, the Bombers have a couple of days to celebrate and rest before traveling to Victoria to face the (17-13) Generals on Saturday, July 16th. The Brazos Valley squad returns to Edible Field Tuesday, July 19th!