BATON ROUGE, La – Nothing doing for the Brazos Valley Bombers Wednesday night, as they were blanked by the Baton Rouge Rougarou, 1-0.

Baton Rouge scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the third inning, when Lane Hutchinson drove in Brock Slaton on an RBI single.

With the loss, the Brazos Valley falls to 15-7 on the year.

The guys will try to rebound Thursday evening when they return home to host the Seguin River Monsters.

First-pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Edible Field.