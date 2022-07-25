Bombers Late Inning Magic Continues Against River Monsters

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Bryan, Texas (July 24, 2022)- Austin Teel started off this Sunday night on the mound for the Bombers. Through the first three innings, neither team allowed a run to come across and held a tight ballgame. The River Monsters took the lead scoring 2 runs in the top of the 4th inning. One scored on an error by the Bombers and the other on an attempted pick-off. The score held the same through the next two innings.

Cody Oliphant got the Bombers on the board in the 6th inning scoring on a throwing error by the River Monsters, making it a one-run game. The score was 1-2 going into the 7th inning, wit the Bombers making a quick pitching change, putting Lance Koch in. In his first appearance with the Bombers, Koch went three up, and three down while striking out the side. With an RBI double by Vinny Samuell scoring Brandon Bishop from first base, the Bombers took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 7th.

Mason Bryant came in the top of the 8th inning replacing Koch. The River Monsters threatened early in the top of the 8th by getting runners in scoring position with no outs. Bryant was able to work his way out of the jam by recording two strikeouts and getting some help from his in-field.

The Bombers win with the final score ending 3-2. The turning point of the game happened in the bottom of the 6th when the Bombers capitalized on an error by the River Monsters to tie the game 2-2. The Bombers will have a chance to sweep the River Monsters Monday night at 7:05 P.M. After that, the Bombers travel to Baton Rouge to play the Rougarou Tuesday and Wednesday night. The Bombers are back in action at Edible Field for their last series at home before the playoffs on Thursday, July 28, with hopes of growing their division lead against the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Come out to the ballpark July 25 for “Aggie Night”!