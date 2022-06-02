Bombers Fall Short in Season Opener to the Victoria Generals After Offensive Clash

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Victoria, Texas (June 1, 2022)- The Brazos Valley Bombers start the 2022 season on the road at Riverside Stadium, home of the Victoria Generals. After finishing the 2021 season with a 23-21 record, the Bombers come into the season with aspirations of returning to TCL championship glory! The Generals come into the game with a 0-1 record in the 2022 season, losing 8-3 last night to the Seguin River Monsters, a brand-new team to the TCL. After an incredible hitting performance by both sides, the Bombers fall to the Generals 10-8.

The Bombers, eager to start the season, hit the ground running in the 1st inning. Leadoff hitter Kameron Weil scored off an RBI single from Brandon Bishop. A wild pitch to the backstop behind home plate by General’s starting pitcher Clay Kennedy brings home 3rd baseman Mike Adair for a 2-0 Bombers lead.

Bombers starting pitcher Carter Poulson was able to get through the 1st with no problem but the Generals were quick to respond with a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd by Cole Turney to make the score 2-1.

The Brazos Valley bats stayed hot in the 3rd inning with an RBI sacrifice fly by Brandon Evans to bring home Davis Powell. right fielder Mike Adair scores from 3rd off a sharp hit ball by Tyner Hughes that was able to sneak past the General’s shortstop for an RBI single.

The Generals caught fire in the 4th, batting through the lineup and scoring 7 runs to make the score 8-4. The Bombers saw two pitching changes that inning, Ross Fowler coming in for Poulson and then after three straight walks and six batters in total Dalton Leblanc is subbed into the game for Fowler.

However, the navy and gold were quick to respond in the top of the 5th, tying the game with four runs. Evans was walked with the bases loaded so Powell strolls home for the 1st run of the inning. Adair is quick to follow suit, scoring off a wild pitch. A sacrifice RBI by Robert Antonetti to bring home Bishops continues the bombers 5th inning offensive success. 1st baseman Shelby Becker was able to bring in Evans with an RBI single by showing off his incredible speed to beat out the infield throw to first.

After the first scoreless inning of the ballgame, the Generals retook the lead in the 7th off a leadoff solo home run. A fielding error by Bombers’ Tyner Hughes allowed Sean Curtis of the generals to get to 2nd and quickly there after scored off an RBI single to make the score 10-8 Generals.

The Bombers weren’t able to get anything going in the 8th or 9th inning offensively and lose the first game of the 2022 season to the Victoria Generals.

With a nine hits in the game, the Bombers can look to their offensive success as a point of success and encouragement as the season gets underway. The Bombers return to the Brazos Valley for their home opener at Edible Field tomorrow night, Thursday June 2nd, against the Acadiana Cane Cutters. First pitch for tomorrow’s game is scheduled for 7:05.