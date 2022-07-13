Bombers Best the Cane Cutters in a Low Scoring Affair, Taking a 3-2 Victory at Edible Field

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Bryan-College Station, Texas (July 12, 2022)- After an explosive hitting performance from both sides last night in Acadiana’s’ 9-5 victory, tonight’s match between the (20-11) Cane Cutters and (20-10) Brazos Valley Bombers was a much lower scoring affair, as the Bombers win 3-2.

Two of the Bombers’ three hits of the game were triples, one from Jackson Cobb in the 1st and another from Shelby Becker in the 6th.

The only Cane Cutters runs of the night came early, scoring both in the 1st inning off a pair of singles with the bases loaded from Jacob Laprairie and River Orsak.

The Cobb triple in the 1st put the Bombers on the board, scoring Davis Powell, who reached base off a walk.

The two sides threw 16 walks combined, Bomber’s starter Henry Cone of Baylor University accounted for seven of them in the 1st four innings. Cone finished his outing with five strikeouts and gave up the two Cane Cutters runs off four hits.

The Bombers bullpen silenced the Cane Cutters for the rest of the game, only allowing a two-out single in the top of the 9th.

The Brazos Valley tied the game in the 6th inning, 2-2, all courtesy of Shelby Becker. Becker, who reached 3rd with a screaming shot to deep left field, scored himself off a wild pitch to the backstop from Acadiana’s Reed Vincent.

Brayden Evans delivered the Bombers their 3rd hit of the game, a single lined just over the Acadiana’s pitcher’s head, in the 8th to score Cobb from 2nd for the go-ahead run!

Mason Bryant, who came in to pitch for the Bombers in the 8th, struck out three and got the win. Cane Cutters’ Josh Mancuso takes the loss, giving up the Evans RBI single.

Tonight’s 3-2 Bombers victory splits the 4-game series between the two teams and puts the 1st place Bombers 1.5 above the Cane Cutters in the TCL standings!