Bombers Best River Monsters

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers

Bryan, TEXAS (July 25, 2022)- Chandler Benson started the night off on the mound for the Bombers on Monday night. They had a strong start to the first inning, where the Bombers scored on a passed ball by the Seguin River Monsters, but left the bases loaded at the end of the inning. The River Monsters answered in the top of the 2nd inning, tying the game.

The Bombers would not let the missed opportunities in the bottom of the 1st get in their way, as they exploded in the bottom of the 3rd inning with an RBI double by Garrison Weiss that scored three runs as Ben Harmon, Shelby Becker and Wyatt Grant all crossed the plate. That expanded the team’s lead over the River Monsters to 5-1.

Brazos Valley would eventually tack on another run in the bottom of the 6th inning, when Tyner Hughes stole third after a double and scored off of a sac fly by Brayden Evans. This was a nice insurance run to bring the Bombers lead to 6-1.

The River Monsters would not go down quietly, as they would tack on one last run off a smart double steal type play. It would not be enough to make a comeback, as the Bombers defeat the River Monsters 6-2.

Chandler Benson had a quality night, as he went five innings and was the winning pitcher. Benson had six strikeouts and only gave up two hits and one run. Ross Fowler came in relief and went four innings, struck out six while only giving up one hit.

The Bombers travel to Baton Rouge to play the Rougarou one final time on Tuesday and Wednesday night. The Bombers are back in action at Edible Field for their last series at home before the playoffs on Thursday, July 28, with hopes of growing their division lead against the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Come out to the ballpark July 28 for “Strike Out Cancer Night”!