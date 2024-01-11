Board Of Regents Approve Renovations To Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center Annex And Part Of A Residence Hall

For the first time in the 50 year history of Texas A&M’s memorial student center annex, deferred maintenance will be starting soon. A nearly $9 million dollar renovation of the MSC annex was approved at the last board of regents meeting. The A&M system’s chief facilities officer, Brett McCully, said construction is scheduled to start next month and be completed this August.

On campus housing at Texas A&M for the spring and summer semesters will not include the first two floors at Dunn Hall. That is after the board of regents at their last meeting approved a nearly $7 million dollar renovation. A&M chief financial officer John Crawford said the renovation, which is supposed to be finished this July, covers resident rooms, large and small study rooms, community lounges, community bathrooms, and laundry rooms.

