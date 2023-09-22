Blue Bell Creameries President And CEO Announces His Retirement

Blue Bell Creameries announces the upcoming retirement of its president and CEO.

Randy Dickson spent 43 years with the Brenham based company, the last seven helping lead the restructuring and expansion of food safety efforts following a listeria outbreak in 2015 that resulted in three deaths.

Dickson, who was promoted in 2017, was Blue Bell’s first president and CEO who was not a member of the Kruse family that acquired the business in 1919.

Addressing a Leadership Brazos Alumni Association luncheon three months after becoming president, Dickson shared five leadership qualities…vision, discipline, being a servant leader, expecting the unexpected, and his favorite, passion.

Dickson was introduced at the luncheon as a “soldier of Blue Bell”…with a military like series of transfers with the company. He started in Dallas, moved to Ft. Worth, then San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, back to Ft. Worth, then to Kansas City, and back to Tulsa before going to Brenham.

He will continue in his role until his successor begins.

News release from Blue Bell:

“It has been an incredible honor to make and sell ice cream for people to celebrate the most important moments in their lives,” Dickson said. “Blue Bell is a special place, and it has been a privilege to work with people who are dedicated to their jobs and love what they do. I look forward to working with my successor to ensure a seamless transition.”

During his seven years as CEO & President, Dickson helped lead the restructuring and expansion of the company’s food safety efforts, resulting in Blue Bell earning the prestigious BRCGS global food safety certifications at all three production facilities. Dickson also oversaw the renovation and expansion of the company’s production facilities, including the recent construction of a new Truck Shop and Milk Receiving Bay.

“Ricky’s leadership has been instrumental in maintaining our commitment to food safety each day,” Board Chairman Jim Kruse said. “In a company where history, tradition and culture are vital to who we are, Ricky has done a masterful job of helping us evolve and grow while keeping us true to who we have always been.”

In addition to his service at Blue Bell, Dickson has also been active in his community. He served two terms on the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He has been a Rotary member since 1990 and past president of the Rotary Club in Washington County. Dickson is past president of Faith Mission, a local ecumenical Christian-based non-profit organization created to assist the homeless and working poor in the community. He is a member and past board chair of the Dairy Products Institute of Texas and the current Chairman of the Board of the International Dairy Food Association Ice Cream Board.

The Blue Bell Board of Directors is searching for the company’s next CEO & President. Dickson will continue in his role until the new CEO & President begins.