Blinn College Trustees Hear Update On New Bryan Administration Building And Discuss Summer Enrollment Numbers

Construction has not started yet on Blinn College’s $31 million dollar administration building on the Bryan campus. Chancellor Mary Hensley told Blinn’s board of trustees Tuesday that a permit is anticipated before the end of this month to allow the general contractor to start setting up at the construction site at Villa Maria and Nash. Completion is expected in February of 2025.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, vice chancellor Becky McBride reported that enrollment during the second summer session was six percent higher compared to last year. The headcount of 4,058 is up from 3,820 in 2022 and 3,919 in 2021. And responding to a trustees question, McBride supported continuing Blinn offering classes in person and/or online.

Click below to hear comments from the August 15, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.