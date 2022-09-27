Blinn College Trustees Get Their First Fall Enrollment Report

Fall enrollment at Blinn College is rebounding.

Blinn trustees were told at their September 20 meeting that overall headcount is up 424 from last fall. And there are still four, eight, and 12 week classes yet to be held. Final fall enrollment numbers will be announced in December.

This fall’s headcount at the Bryan campus is up 472 and at the RELLIS campus by 296. The number of online students is down by almost from last fall, which was expected by administrators as more students returned to on-campus classes.

Blinn’s overall number is down two thousand from the fall of 2020… which is the semester before the pandemic started.

Administrators were asked to find out why on the Bryan campus, headcount has dropped in the last four years by 3,500, which is after Blinn opened its RELLIS campus.

Vice chancellor Becky McBride thanked the trustees for adding staff and providing computer software that has aided in retaining current students and recruiting more students.

Click HERE to read and download the fall enrollment report from the September 20, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the September 20, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.