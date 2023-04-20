Blinn College Trustees Get Progress Report On The Future Bryan Campus Administration Building

For the first time since January, Blinn College trustees get an update on the designing of the future Bryan campus administration building at Villa Maria and Nash.

Chancellor Mary Hensley reported during Tuesday’s board meeting to expect a proposed construction contract for final action at their June meeting.

Hensley added that “the design team and facilities staff continue to work with construction manager at risk to adjust details” of the nearly $31 million dollar structure.

Additionally, “the city of Bryan has reviewed the initial site and the plan and the submittal, and the Blinn facilities staff continue to work with the city in finalizing these items.”

Dr. Hensley also said “items with long lead times such as chillers as electrical switch gear will be ordered first, and alternatives will be identified to accommodate any delays.”

Click below for comments from Mary Hensley during the April 18, 2023 Blinn College trustees meeting.