Blinn College Trustees Discuss Possible Food Trucks And A Culinary Arts Program On The RELLIS Campus

Blinn College trustees ask during their October meeting about adding at the RELLIS campus, a food truck and a culinary arts program.

Chancellor Mary Hensley said she would ask the Texas A&M system about Blinn operating a food truck. She said a prior attempt by the A&M system, which had agreements with private restaurants, did not work because there were fewer students and fewer employees on the RELLIS campus.

At the Bryan campus, Dr. Hensley said food service is available.

As for the culinary arts program, Hensley told trustees that has been discussed in the past but the issue is finding the space to run a program. Hensley also said Blinn is currently certified for much of the content for a culinary arts program.

Click below for comments from the October 19, 2021 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College trustees discuss possible RELLIS campus food truck and culinary arts program” on Spreaker.