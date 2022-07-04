Blinn College Trustees Discuss Final Spring Enrollment Numbers

Final numbers for spring enrollment at Blinn College shows an overall continued decline.

A rebound compared with spring of last year on Blinn’s Bryan and RELLIS campuses was offset by fewer students in Brenham and online.

On the Bryan campus, spring enrollment of more than 5,300 was an increase of 22 students over spring 2021. It is also about half of the 10,200 on the Bryan campus four years ago, before the opening of the RELLIS campus.

The drop in the number of online students surprised trustee and former Blinn administrator Dennis Crowson.

Vice chancellors Becky McBride and Marcelo Bussiki said the downturn in the number of online students was the pandemic.

Bussiki pointed out the number of online students more than doubled during the pandemic.

McBride predicted online enrollment would continue to drop as more students return to classrooms.

As for overall headcount, which went down by 2,000 since record enrollment in 2020, Bussiki said they have increased their emphasis on recruiting high school students.

McBride said she has an enrollment goal of returning to 2020 numbers.

McBride also shared enrollment numbers for Blinn’s May 2022 minimester and Summer I class periods.

Click HERE to read and download the enrollment report from the June 21, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.

Click below for comments from the June 21, 2022 Blinn College trustees meeting.