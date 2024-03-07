February’s Blinn College trustees meeting included another discussion about declining enrollment at the Bryan campus.

Spring headcount at Blinn-Bryan has dropped from 12,071 in 2015 to 4,717 so far this spring. The final spring 2024 number will come after enrollment finishes for the final eight week session and two more four week sessions.

Trustees Dennis Crowson and Charles Moser brought up the enrollment decline as construction continues on a $31 million dollar administration and student services building at Villa Maria and Nash.

Chancellor Mary Hensley and vice chancellor Becky McBride repeated from past discussions, the enrollment drop in Bryan is in part due to Texas A&M increasing the size of its freshman class.

Trustees were also told there is no correlations to the enrollment drop in Bryan with the opening of Blinn’s RELLIS campus, which so far this semester has 3,152 students.

While headcount continues to go down on the Bryan campus, Blinn’s spring headcount district wide is at 15,720 with enrollment continuing. That is up from 15,685 for all of the spring 2024 semester.

Click below to hear comments from the February 20, 2024 Blinn College board of trustees meeting.

Listen to “Blinn College trustees discuss again, declining enrollment at the Bryan campus” on Spreaker.