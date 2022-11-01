Blinn College Trustees Agree With Administrators To Continue Development Of A New Student Services And Administration Building On The Bryan Campus

Blinn College trustees tell administrators to continue proceeding with a more than $30 million dollar administration and student services building at the north end of the Bryan campus.

The direction was given during a master plan update on October 11.

Administrators, who recommended staying with the current plan, also told trustees that modifications are being made to the design to stay within the budget due to inflation.

Trustees were shown architect renderings and were told that an estimated $750,000 had been spent so far on the project that includes a 45,000 square foot facility, extending Nash Street from Villa Maria to the rest of the Bryan campus, demolishing the “S” building that includes current administration offices, and placing a monument sign. Construction is projected to be completed during the 2025 fiscal year.

Trustees heard but turned down three less expensive alternatives.

A $15 million dollar option would have demolished the “T” building that was once a movie theater and replace it with a 17,500 square foot student services building. Classes in the “T” building would have move to other locations. Administration offices would stay in its present location. This option also had a pedestrian connectivity and parking renovation component.

A $5 million dollar option was to renovate the first floor of the “A” building for student services.

The last option was to continue leasing space for student services in the Tejas Center at an annual cost of $250,000 and an unknown cost to improve the internet connection between the Tejas Center and the Bryan campus.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the October 11, 2022 Blinn College trustees workshop.

Click below to hear comments from the October 11, 2022 Blinn College trustees workshop.